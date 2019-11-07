KLST News at Noon – Interview with Morgan Chegwidden

In today’s KLST News at Noon, we sat down with Morgan Chegwidden, Assistant Director of Neighborhood and Family Services for the City of San Angelo to talk about how the City of San Angelo just completed 6 months of America Pets Alive! program. Positive performance includes more pets microchipped in the month of June 2019 than in the entire fiscal year 2017 resulting in increased owner redemptions. Also, the Good Samaritan program launched in September 2019 offering animal advocates and stray pets a positive experience. The second half of the interview can be seen below.