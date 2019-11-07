KLST News at Noon – Interview with Morgan Chegwidden

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Sunset Mall in partnership with Alejandro Fine Art is holding an event called "The Art of Shopping" Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Artists, vendors, and some retailers will be offering their goods for discounted prices at this one-day only event. Other artists will also be conducting live painting sessions for viewers to see the process from start to finish.