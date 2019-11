Two men accused of stabbing a 37-year-old San Angelo man during a weekend altercation at a local bar have been arrested. Police were alerted to the incident by Shannon Medical Center staff who called to report the victim’s injuries.

The accused, 45-year-old Jose Hurtado and 31-year-old Arturo Sanchez-Melendez, have been charged with Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon Causes Serious Bodily Injury. The pair was apprehended at Narro’s Bar and Cantina, 1324 North Bell Street.