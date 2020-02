It’ll be a cool start to our day with temperatures in the mid 30s. However we will warm up into the upper 40s and 50s by the end of the day. If you’re looking for warmer temperatures, this weekend will be warmer with the return of the 60s and 70s through the beginning of next week.

Once we reach the middle of next week, another cold front will be passing through, no rain expected with the front at this time. After the cold front, temperatures should return to the 60s by next weekend.