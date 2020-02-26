KLST AM Forecast: Wednesday, February 26th

Temperatures for today will be cooler with highs only expected to reach the upper 40s to lower 50s throughout the Concho Valley. We will begin a warming trend with the return of 60s tomorrow with highs reaching the 70s by the weekend and reaching 80 by the start of next week.

While temperatures will be warming up to the 80s by the start of next week, another cold front is on the way that will cool temperatures back down into the 60s.

Our lows will also see a warming trend as well with temperatures at night increase from the 20s and 30s into the 50s by this weekend.

More Stories for you

• Bus Stop Forecast for Wednesday, February 26th

The reinforcing cold front overnight will keep temperatures cooler than yesterday. As you head out-the-door this…

• Take Home Tuesday: Episode Shakey

On today’s episode of Take Home Tuesday, Kristen introduces us to Shakey, a 7 week old American mix puppy. If you would…

• Third Annual ASU Education Symposium

Brooks Gibbs, featured speaker for ASU Education Symposium Courtesy: Angelo State University Angelo State University…

• San Angelo Police Department searching for woman with multiple warrants

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police Department are searching for Lillian “Star” Marie Talavera, age 20 who has two…

• Getting to know your District 72 State Representative Candidates: Lynette Lucas

A questionnaire was sent to Republican candidate, Lynette Lucas, in lieu of an on-camera interview at this time. These…

• Remarkable Women: Veteran Jennifer Rubio co-founded nonprofit to help combat veterans cope with PTSD and other trauma related issues

Born in Del Rio and raised in El Paso, Jennifer Rubio joined the military as soon as she graduated high sc…