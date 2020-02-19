KLST AM Forecast: Wednesday, February 19th

Over the next few days, you may want to take your jacket with you as you head out the door. Temperatures for the next few days will be in the mid 40s with higher chances for rain today and tomorrow.

As we get closer to the weekend, we will begin warming back up towards the 60s with 70s returning by the start of next week.

