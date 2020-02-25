KLST AM Forecast: Tuesday, February 25th

Temperatures for today and tomorrow will be cool and windy as compared to yesterday, with highs reaching the upper 50s today and lower 50s for tomorrow.

Starting on Thursday, we will start another warming trend with upper 60s to lower 70s by the weekend and upper 70s to possibly lower 80s by the start of next week.

