KLST AM Forecast: Thursday, February 27th

After this morning’s cold temperatures, we will begin our warming trend with highs today in the lower to mid 60s. The warming trend will continue into the weekend with 70s expected Friday and Saturday.

The warmest temperatures over the next 7 days is expected Sunday and Monday, with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s across the Concho Valley.

Our morning lows will also begin warming up after tonight. For tonight temperatures will be in the 30s and are expected to be in the 50s by the weekend.

