KLST AM Forecast: Thursday, February 20th

It’s going to be another cold day in the Concho Valley with temperatures staying in the upper 40s throughout the day with a slight chance for showers.

Warmer temperatures are on the way by this weekend, with temperatures expected to reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. While we will warm up over the weekend and the start of next week, there is another cold front on the way that will cool down temperatures back down in to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

