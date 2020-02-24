KLST AM Forecast: Monday, February 24th

Temperatures to start your day will be in the upper 40s so you may want the jacket as you head out the door this morning. The Concho Valley will warm up into the upper 60s to lower 70s by the afternoon to evening hours.

A cold front will be on the way that will cool temperatures back down into the 50s for the next couple of days. Warmer temperatures are expected to return by the end of the week with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s by the weekend.

