A warm start to the morning with most of the Concho Valley in the 50s. Temperatures will warm up to spring-like conditions with the Concho Valley seeing temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A cold front is expected to cool temperatures down for tomorrow and the rest of the week with highs in the mid 50s tomorrow and lower to mid 40s for Wednesday. Temperatures will begin to warm up by the end of the week and into the weekend with temperatures getting back into the 60s.

More Stories for you

• KLST AM Forecast: Monday, February 17th

A warm start to the morning with most of the Concho Valley in the 50s. Temperatures will warm up to spring-like…

• Producers Livestock Auction Report for Monday, February 17th

Charley Christensen with Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest local, regional, and national agricultural…

• Out-the-Door Forecast for Monday, February 17th

If you enjoy warm weather, today may be the last day of it for a few days as a cold front will be moving in tonight ….

• Soap-opera star Eric Braeden held book signing at Eggemeyer’s general store

Soap-opera star Eric Braeden from the young and the restless came to San Angelo for a book signing at Eggemeyer’s…

• Murder in Carlsbad: Fleeing suspect apprehended in Erath county

UPDATE: From the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office — Saturday, February 15, 2020, the Tom Green County Sheriff’s O…

• Rodeo Finals: Sechrist takes the win

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Bryson Sechrist has shown great promise in the world of professional rodeo. Three seasons ago, h…