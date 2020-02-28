KLST AM Forecast: Friday, February 28th

Our warming trend continues today as temperatures will return to the upper 60s and lower 70s today for the Concho Valley.

Temperatures, both our highs and lows will continue to be warmer for the next few days, with our highs reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s by Monday and our lows reaching the 40s and 50s.

If you’re fan of warm temperatures, enjoy them while you can, a cold front is on the way, however it is not as strong as our last one. This cold front, happening next week, will only drop temperatures our temperatures into the upper 60s.

