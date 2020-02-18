KLST AM Forecast for Tuesday, February 18th

For the next few days, you may want to take the jacket with you as you head out the door because temperatures will be much cooler than the 80s we’ve had over the last few days.

For today, we will see highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s with mostly cloudy skies. As the week continues, we will cool off even more with temperatures in the 40s with higher rain chances on Wednesday and Thursday. Warmer temperatures will return by the weekend and the start of next week with upper 60s to lower 70s.

