Image Courtesy: KIXY FM & Shannon Medical Center

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The 18th annual KIXY Cares for Kids Radiothon will be held February 27, 28 and 29 at Sunset Mall. The Radiothon will be broadcast on 94.7 KIXY FM from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm on Thursday and Friday, and from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm on Saturday.

Radio personalities Jay Michaels, Rick Andrews and David Carr, along with Miracle Mom Delaine Hale will highlight stories of children in the Concho Valley who have been treated at Shannon Medical Center.

During the three day event, the 2020 Miracle Kids will be introduced and listeners will hear updates on past Miracle Kids. The outstanding medical staff at Shannon Medical Center, the ones that make the miracles happen, will be on air to discuss our Miracle Kids, and explain more about needed items on our 2020 wish list.

Since 2003, the KIXY Cares for Kids Radiothon has raised over $2 million to help improve health care for the kids in the Concho Valley.

Funds generated during Radiothon will serve the 16,000 children treated annually at Shannon. Like all Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals fundraisers, 100% of funds raised from the event will help create miracles by funding needed medical equipment, training, and therapy programs for children treated at Shannon Medical Center.

Those who would like to participate, contact the Children’s Miracle Network office at 481-6160.

About Children’s Miracle Network:

Children’s Miracle Network – the alliance of premier hospitals for children – is a non-profit organization dedicated to saving and improving the lives of children by raising funds for children’s hospitals across North America. Each year the 170 Children’s Miracle Network hospitals provide the finest medical care, life-saving research and preventative education to help millions of kids overcome diseases and injuries of every kind. For more information, visit www.cmnsanangelo.org.

Courtesy: KIXY FM & Shannon Medical Center

