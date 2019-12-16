Kitchen fire in senior living facility triggers alarm

SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo Fire Department responded to an automatic fire alarm on the evening of Saturday, December 15 at the Christian Village Senior Apartments.

Battalion Chief Jay Neely said the first engine on-scene arrived to find the entire first floor filled with smoke, necessitating a full response. The cause turned out to be nothing more than mishandled food on a stove in the building kitchen.

Crews were able to ventilate and clear the smoke, and residents were shortly thereafter allowed back inside.