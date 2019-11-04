Kicking off the holiday season with H-E-B’s Annual Feast of Sharing

San Angelo, TX —

Thousands of people filled the First Financial Pavilion as H-E-B kicked off the holiday season Sunday Afternoon.

It was their 23rd annual feast of sharing here in San Angelo and the company’s 30th year overall in local areas.

Hundreds of H-E-B and local volunteers served free meals and dessert to people who showed up.

It’s part of H-E-B’S Food Bank Assistance Program – which works year-round to prevent hunger in Texas and Mexico.

Unit director Lynn Shipley says this event is a way to pay back the community.

“The most important part is the community aspect of this. We just really like our community to come out – San Angelo and surrounding areas – to join us and really have a festive Sunday and that’s really what it is. Once you come in it doesn’t stop until you leave,” Shipley said.

Along with great food at the Feast of Sharing there was live music, snow cones, kids activities, 400 free flu shots, and CPR taught by Shannon Medical Center.