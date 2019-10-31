Keeping the homeless “Out of the Cold”

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Members of the Concho Valley Homeless Planning Coalition are working with church groups and the Salvation Army for the “Out of the Cold” program. It replaces the service provided in the past by San Angelo’s Salvation Army, which stopped allowing overnight stays earlier this year.

“We’ve all come together to deal with an issue that’s an issue to all of us,” said Major Stan Carr from the San Angelo Salvation Army.

Temperatures across the Concho Valley are expected to drop drastically overnight.

The San Angelo Salvation Army is partnering with the Homeless Coalition Agencies and local churches for a new program to keep homeless individuals “Out of the Cold.”

“Any night the temperature gets below 35 degrees, people without a place to go can come to the Salvation Army Social Services Office located at 122 W 2nd St. by 4:30 p.m.,” explained Major Carr.

The Salvation Army will then take interested individuals to a warm, safe location where they can stay overnight and provide them with a voucher for a meal.

“Some of the churches said they want to feed them as well. They’re donating gift cards and we can give each person a gift card so they can get something to eat,” added Major Carr.

This is the first time this program is put in place, after the Salvation Army shelter closed its doors late February.

“For the last 59 years the Salvation Army has offered some kind of shelter. We stopped doing over night at the end of February. Our social services has always been in place and helps people since we closed that part of that program. This is the new way to handle the extreme cold. 35 and below, come and see us and we’ll get you taken care of,” continued Major Carr.

Major Carr went on to say that even if an individual is unable to make it to the Social Services Office by 4:30 p.m., they can contact the San Angelo Police Department, who will then connect them with the Salvation Army and get them a warm place to stay.