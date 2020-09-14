Keep San Angelo Beautiful thanks First Responders

SAN ANGELO, Texas – At San Angelo fire stations on September 11th, members of Keep San Angelo Beautiful thanked first responders.

Volunteers made presentations at local fire stations — and dropped off buckets of snacks for firefighters at the stations — and fire training center.
San Angelo Fire Chief Brian Dunn says on days like today — the effort is appreciated.

“The firefighters appreciate this. Keep San Angelo Beautiful came and did a presentation, they brought us snacks, they’re taking a bucket of snacks to each fire station and the training center. Especially on days like today, 9/11, it lets us know that people still remember what happened on that day 19 years ago.” Dunn said.

Keep San Angelo Beautiful is a program operated through the City of San Angelo to create awareness through art, science and education.

