Keep San Angelo Beautiful presented San Angelo fire stations with gifts of appreciation

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Acts of kindness and patriotism were found all over the Concho Valley on September 11.

This includes at each of the fire stations in San Angelo. A new organization in town made a special presentation to each station. Fire Chief Brian Dunn shared what it meant to our local first responders.

“The firefighters appreciate this. Keep San Angelo Beautiful came and did a presentation, they brought us snacks, they’re taking a bucket of snacks to each fire station and the training center. Especially on days like today, 9/11, it lets us know that people still remember what happened on that day 19 years ago,” Chief Dunn said.

For more information and to see how you can get involved, visit the Keep San Angelo Beautiful Facebook page. You can address inquiries to Charlotte Anderson.