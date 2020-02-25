Kayla Robinson talks with Kristen Strakalaitis about STEM Conference 2020

Kayla Robinson with Girls Scout of Central Texas talks with Kristen about their upcoming STEM Conference held on Saturday, March 21st from 8:30 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. at 1910 Rosemont Dr. This year’s keynote speaker is Izzy, a fellow girl scout from Pennsylvania.

If you go, you must first register at www.gsctx.org/calendar and pay a $20 registration fee. All girls in grades 4th through 12th are welcome to attend.

