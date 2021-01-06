Junell Center to host Angelo State home athletic events at 50% capacity

SAN ANGELO, Texas – After meeting with local health officials during the fall, the plan for Angelo State hosting all home sporting events at 50 percent capacity has been approved. The Junell Center has a seating capacity at 5,000 allowing ASU to accommodate around 2,500 fans following Governor Greg Abbott’s guidelines.

“It provides a great atmosphere,” Angelo State associate director of athletics Steve Mahaffey said. “It allows them to feel a little bit of normalcy and it allows our general student population to come into our games which we want to take care of those folks as well. Those students make and break our crowds so we want to have as many of our students, fans, and the local community in our arena as possible.”

As far as protection goes, all student athletes and staff members have to be tested on a regular basis. Fans and students attending games are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

“We’re actually testing the athletes depending on the NCAA guidelines,” Mahaffey stated. “So basketball will test three times a week, it’s a high contact sport. Volleyball is not, I believe it’s a mid level so they’ll test them once a week. They’re testing a lot so they’re essentially a family or group.”

Athletes and coaches are required to get tested within 72 hours prior to a contest and 24 hours afterwards. If an athlete tests positive prior to a contest, then the entire team and staff must quarantine for ten days. Games will get postponed during the process. Mahaffey is optimistic about how the safety guidelines are handled.

“We’re very appreciative of our community and our local partnerships and we’ll do everything we can to allow them to get in under the current guidelines,” Mahaffey expressed. “We’ll make it as safe as possible for our students, our student athletes as well as our participants that come to our games.”

For more information, visit the Angelo State athletics website.