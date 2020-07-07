July 15 tax deadline approaching fast

SAN ANGELO, Texas – In the midst of all that has been going on so far in 2020 it might have slipped a few minds that the delayed and final tax deadline for 2019 is close. According to local tax experts, there aren’t many changes this year, with the exception of a few new credits. The big note, filing late will entail a penalty.

“So [the deadline] was pushed back three months for the covid situation, giving taxpayers time to get their taxes taken care of and paid for,” said Jackson Hewitt tax professional Ernest Rhodes. “The extensions that we have, there’s not many extensions after July 15. That is the actual deadline.”

Rhodes went on to say that those who have not received the first round of covid stimulus, and those who hope to be included in any future rounds, need to file immediately. Thankfully local tax offices will be open, such as Jackson Hewitt on Sherwood, who has sanitizer station and a flexible mask policy.

“A lot of people were affected this time around,” explained Rhodes. “Some people still haven’t gotten [their] stimulus because they didn’t file 2018 or 2019 taxes. A lot of non-filers, all you’ve got to do is go in on the IRS.Gov website and go fill out the information for the non-filers. So those would be people that have social security or who doesn’t have a lot of taxes. They have a chance to either apply for the stimulus or to get that stimulus sent out to them.”

