JPW Learning Center holding online auction

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The James Phillips Williams Memorial Foundation and JPW Learning Center is holding an online fundraiser auction October 14, 15 and 16. The auction serves to replace their normal fall fundraiser event which was canceled due to the ongoing corona virus pandemic. The auction items are listed on the JPW Learning Center webpage under the auction tab.

“What’s in our auction are decorated Christmas trees,” said JPW Executive Director Mary Ann Cochran. “We have three decorated Christmas trees, […] and each one has a theme. All of this is to benefit the JPW Learning Center, and we train teachers to work with children with dyslexia. We also offer tutoring services for families in the area that need extra help in the area of reading.”

Over the past three decades, the JPW Learning Center has trained over 600 teachers to understand and assist students with dyslexia. This auction will help them continue these efforts. “We’d love to make a minimum of $5,000 on this,” said Cochran. “More than that would be just that much better, but this will help us to continue to […] we have a scholarship program that we’re able to help fund to offer scholarships to our parents.”

To see a list of upcoming events including a parent information lunch on October 20, visit JPW website.