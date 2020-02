SAN ANGELO, TX - The multicultural and student activities program at Angelo State University introduced the Harlem Renaissance as the main theme in the annual Black History Month celebration. Students attending had the chance to participate in many activities.

“So we usually have educational posters and educational information for students so they can be educated on the culture," Student activities manager Cody Vasquez said. "We also do fun activities, offer free food and like an open mic for anybody who wants to talk about it.”