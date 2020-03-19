Joint Information Statement from the City of Menard regarding the coronavirus

MENARD, Texas – The County Judge and the City Mayor have declared a declaration of local state of disaster due to public health emergency. For those who live, work, and visit in the City of Menard and Menard County Texas.

Due to a novel coronavirus, now designated SARS-CoV2 which cause the disease COVID-19, being declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization. Protecting our citizens is our number one priority right now.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread around the world, it is crucial that we taker certain steps to protect our local community and health care providers.

We are enacting certain measures here by limiting the size of the gatherings to no more than ten (10) people and mandates the cancelation of all such gatherings until further notice. A “gathering” refers to a scheduled event and common gathering where ten (10) persons are gathered in a confide space.

The executive group and emergency personnel are currently responding to this incident with all hands on deck and are monitoring the situation closely. At this time, we are not asking businesses or restaurants to close down, we do ask you to use caution and to distance yourself from others in public.

We continue to ask that you wash your hands, do not touch your face, limit contact with others, and stay home if you feel sick. Do not hoard groceries. Offer to run necessary errands for your elderly neighbor. If you think you’re sick then stay away from others for 14 days. We ask that you step up and do your part, together we will get through this.

Local officials will release joint public information statements as needed in the future through KLST/KSAN, Conchovalleyhomepage.com, and other media outlets. The next joint public information statement is for March 25th, 2020 at 10:00 A.M., unless emergency information is needed before then.

Let’s all wage “WAR” against this disease and overcome this adversity. Together we will prevail.

Courtesy: City of Menard