J Bar Meats wins “2019 San Angelo Business Plan Competition”

SAN ANGELO, Texas — J Bar Meats, a startup specialty meats company, has won the 2019 San Angelo Business Plan Competition and the panel of independent judges have awarded its top prize of $40,000 in cash.

Owned and operated by Jack and Kim Graves, J Bar Meats specializes in smoked meats, specialty items and aged prime steaks. They also offer wholesale meat processing for commercial customers– which includes jerky, sausage, and steaks.

The Graves, who have 15 years in wild game processing, won 1st place in the three phase competition which included a two-page business overview, a draft business plan, and an in-person presentation to a panel of judges. They won from among the 30 entrepreneurs who entered this year’s contest, which was open to local start-ups and existing businesses wishing to expand.

“I thought we had a good plan before we entered this. Those guys fine-tuned everything and changed a lot of things. I feel a lot better going into it now than I did before the competition started,” said Graves after winning the competition.

A business plan is a comprehensive document that offers an organized view of a specific business expansion or startup idea. Plans should reflect the vision of a market opportunity and serve as a blueprint for developing the proposed business.

Ranch Road Boots, a direct-to-consumer digitally native footwear brand, won the second-place prize of $20,000. Owned and operated by Sarah Ford. She is a former Marine Corps Captain and served almost 5 years in logistics field, deploying 3 times to Iraq and Afghanistan. Ranch Road Boots target men and women fashion boot wearers with a fashion forward, cowboy vibe, but offer more than cowboy boots. They also sell military shoes and boots.

Third-place winner Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria & Taproom will use its $10,000 prize to grow its operations. Owners Jody and Michele Babiash purchased the Old Central Firehouse building nestled next to the Fireman’s Memorial Park in downtown San Angelo. Currently operating as Old Central Firehouse Bed and Brew, the vision is to add a unique one of a kind pizzeria and taproom, setting themselves apart from traditional eateries in the San Angelo area.

The City of San Angelo Development Corp., which administers the half-cent sales tax for economic development, funded the $70,000 in cash prizes. Winners also get in-kind rewards. Winners may be eligible to apply for The Business Factory incubator program.

Advisers from the Angelo State University Small Business Development Center and students from the ASU Norris-Vincent College of Business aided entrants in drafting the plans.

The competition was coordinated by COSADC, ASU SBDC and ASU Norris-Vincent College of Business.