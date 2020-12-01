Inmate of Llano County Jail escapes, is located and placed back in jail within hours

LLANO COUNTY, Texas – On November 30, 2020, Chief Deputy of the Llano County Sheriff’s Department John Neff, announced that an inmate had escaped from jail.

According to authorities, just before 11 a.m. on November 30, Robert Dale Clark, 41, was taken to Scott and White ER in Llano after complaining about chest pains. Clark was transported by EMS and a jailer accompanied Clark to the ER.

Hospital personnel performed a CT scan and requested that the restraints on Clark be removed for the scan. Once the restrains were removed, authorities say Clark ran out of the ER through unsecured doors. The jailer chased Clark but fell and sustained injuries to his facial area.

Clark then convinced a citizen in a nearby neighborhood to give him a ride to Kingsland. While the citizen was driving to Kingsland, a Llano County Deputy spotted the vehicle and called in back up. Once other units had arrived, law enforcement stopped the vehicle and took Clark back into custody.

Clark was originally booked into the Llano County Jail on November 29, 2020 for a parole warrant out of Wise County, according to Neff. Officials say more charges are pending for the escape.

The jailer was treated and released for his injuries.