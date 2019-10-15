Inaugural accounting ethics symposium at Angelo State University

SAN ANGELO, TX – Students at Angelo State University received some hard won advice on financial accountability and ethics during the university’s inaugural accounting ethics symposium. Keynote speaker Weston Smith spoke to students about the far reaching impacts of unethical behavior in accounting.

Some will recall Smith was involved in the Healthsouth scandal which totalled roughly three billion dollars in fraud. Following the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, Smith felt compelled to blow the whistle, and to pass on what he learned from the experience. “I hope that my message resonates with students in such a way where they hear it,” said Smith. “Then at some point down the road they might be looking at some sort of ethical dilemma and they might say ‘you know what this is what that guy was talking about that day.’ This is how the slippery slope starts. Recognize it and act appropriately when they do see it.”

After serving jail time and losing much of the wealth he’d accumulated, Smith said that today he feels much more satisfied and at ease with his life than before. The symposium at ASU concludes Wednesday, October 16.