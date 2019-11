We have an upcoming lane closure that may impact your daily route next week. The lane closure will be along the 6th Street Loop Frontage road near Bryant. The Closure is set to begin on December 2nd.

We are awaiting details from TexasDOT on whether the closure is on the loop, the access ramp, or along the frontage road. Also, there is no word, as of yet, as for how long the closure will ast or what the project is.

We will continue to keep you updated as we get more information.