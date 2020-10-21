“I found purpose, I found passion.” Woman who battled alcoholism now helps others going through the same struggle

Red Ribbon Week, a national campaign to raise awareness of the danger of drug and alcohol abuse in schools, is approaching. In the Concho Valley, there is an organization that is dedicated to this cause year-round.

The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley‘s mission is “to save lives and create healthier communities.” They do this through offering events, programs, and resources to people of all ages.

Ashely Stallings is a Recovery Coach at the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of the Concho Valley. She battled alcoholism and is now helping people who are in the same situation.

Now, she shares her story with others to offer hope:

“I am Ashley. I’m a woman in long term recovery. What that means for me is that I’ve abstained from all mind-altering substances since 2018. What recovery gave to me was I found myself and who I was intended to be. I found purpose, I found passion, I felt love for myself most importantly.

I come from an alcoholic background. It goes through my family as far back as I really know. And I just didn’t know much about it. My mom didn’t get into recovery until I was grown so I suffered some in my childhood because of her disease but I learned how to have compassion and understand that she was a sick person. So, we’re working on restoring our relationship today.

I have two kids, so I have an 11-year-old daughter and a soon to be 8-year-old son. I struggled with my past for a long time because of the reoccurrence of uses and setbacks that I’ve had but I’ve learned to grow and love these things and not regret these things because all of that experience has built up to what I’m able to do today. A lot the lessons I’ve learned for myself I’ve actually learned for other people. I’ve experienced these things for other people because it is so much easier to have that person who’s experience these things with you and help you through it rather than have someone that has no experience at all trying to tell you what to do.

So, I’m thankful for the people before me and I’m there for the people after me and just want to continue to live this life. I’m living my best life possible that I’ve ever lived. The freedom that recovery gives me… I want other people to feel the way that I feel.”

There is much more to her story. The full, unedited video is below: