Howard College to offer all online nonprofit training on seeking grants

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Howard College is hosting an all online series for nonprofit leaders and members on the topic of seeking grants.
The information below was submitted by Howard College’s Nonprofit Training Coordinator, Tracy Simmons.
“We’ve broken down what would typically be a day and a half workshop into five 2-hour bite-sized sessions. This new format give participants the opportunity to digest the material without feeling overwhelmed by the amount of information being taught,” Simmons said.
Successful Grant Seeking In Five Online Sessions:
- October 8, 15, 22, 29 & November 5, 2020
- 10:00am – 12:00pm (CST)
- Carole Rylander, Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE)
- Course Cost: $99
- ONLY 25 SEATS AVAILABLE
- Title: Successful Grantseeking!
Description:
This five-part workshop offers advanced understanding of how to successfully approach and present compelling rationales to private sector grantmaking organizations. It engages participants in thoroughly exploring the grantseeking process and provides tips for enhancing strategies and skills. Topics include:
- Preparing your organization to seek grants
- Crafting compelling messages
- Gathering and compiling relevant data and information
- Identifying gift opportunities
- Understanding:
- Major factors that determine grantseeking success
- Types of private foundations
- Types of funds and grants
- Conducting private sector research
- Developing and using different proposal formats
- Understanding the components of proposals
- Approaching and following up with funding sources
Sample case statements, gift opportunities and different proposal formats will be provided and reviewed. Whether you’d like to learn the basics or polish your grantseeking skills, this workshop covers it all!
Who Should Attend:
- Nonprofit fundraising, grants and donor relations staff, board members and volunteers, or those leading and executing an organization’s fundraising activities
- Organizational leaders
- Those desiring to build their fundraising expertise
Learning Objectives:
- Understand how to present compelling funding rationales to donors
- Learn about the types of foundations
- Explore the components of a successful proposal
- Understand foundation research
- Explore proposal formats and uses
- Understand processes for approaching foundations
FMI: contact Tracy A Simmons at tsimmons@howardcollege.edu or check out our website: www.howardcollege.edu/nonprofit