Howard College to offer all online nonprofit training on seeking grants

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Howard College is hosting an all online series for nonprofit leaders and members on the topic of seeking grants.

The information below was submitted by Howard College’s Nonprofit Training Coordinator, Tracy Simmons.

“We’ve broken down what would typically be a day and a half workshop into five 2-hour bite-sized sessions. This new format give participants the opportunity to digest the material without feeling overwhelmed by the amount of information being taught,” Simmons said.

Successful Grant Seeking In Five Online Sessions:

October 8, 15, 22, 29 & November 5, 2020

10:00am – 12:00pm (CST)

Carole Rylander, Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE)

Course Cost: $99

ONLY 25 SEATS AVAILABLE

Title: Successful Grantseeking!





Description:

This five-part workshop offers advanced understanding of how to successfully approach and present compelling rationales to private sector grantmaking organizations. It engages participants in thoroughly exploring the grantseeking process and provides tips for enhancing strategies and skills. Topics include:

Preparing your organization to seek grants

Crafting compelling messages

Gathering and compiling relevant data and information

Identifying gift opportunities

Understanding: Major factors that determine grantseeking success Types of private foundations Types of funds and grants

Conducting private sector research

Developing and using different proposal formats

Understanding the components of proposals

Approaching and following up with funding sources

Sample case statements, gift opportunities and different proposal formats will be provided and reviewed. Whether you’d like to learn the basics or polish your grantseeking skills, this workshop covers it all!

Who Should Attend:

Nonprofit fundraising, grants and donor relations staff, board members and volunteers, or those leading and executing an organization’s fundraising activities

Organizational leaders

Those desiring to build their fundraising expertise

Learning Objectives:

Understand how to present compelling funding rationales to donors

Learn about the types of foundations

Explore the components of a successful proposal

Understand foundation research

Explore proposal formats and uses

Understand processes for approaching foundations

FMI: contact Tracy A Simmons at tsimmons@howardcollege.edu or check out our website: www.howardcollege.edu/nonprofit