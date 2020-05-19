Howard College offering free webinar for nonprofits

Howard College is offering a free webinar for nonprofits as part of their initiative to help local organizations. The movement began a few years ago and rapidly grew in popularity.

“I had to quickly transition from face-to-face trainings to an all online format. It wasn’t easy but we have two webinars under our belt and have the third one coming up on Thursday,” Tracy Simmons with the Nonprofit Training Initiative said. “I am here to support my local nonprofits.”

What: Data Speaks: Making Sense of the Numbers Important to your Organization

When: May 21, 2020, 11:00AM – 12:00PM (CST)