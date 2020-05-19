Howard College offering free webinar for nonprofits

Howard College is offering a free webinar for nonprofits as part of their initiative to help local organizations. The movement began a few years ago and rapidly grew in popularity.
“I had to quickly transition from face-to-face trainings to an all online format. It wasn’t easy but we have two webinars under our belt and have the third one coming up on Thursday,” Tracy Simmons with the Nonprofit Training Initiative said. “I am here to support my local nonprofits.”
Below is the information about the webinar from Simmons.
What: Data Speaks: Making Sense of the Numbers Important to your Organization
When: May 21, 2020, 11:00AM – 12:00PM (CST)
Description:
With over 1.5 million nonprofits in the US, it’s more critical than ever to be able to demonstrate your successes to your donors, advocates, and allies. To do this, it’s critical to capture data, distill it, and share it with your community. But where do you start? What tools can you use? And what data is actually important to share?
In this one-hour webinar, we will take a high-level view of data collection and visualization and examine some free resources that you can utilize to capture organizational successes.
This session will serve as the introduction to a Fall 2020 full day, in-person workshop on data collection and storytelling.
Who Should Attend:
- Nonprofit executives and staff who are new to data collection and visualization
- Marketing and communication staff members looking for tools to help tell their nonprofit’s story through data
Learning Objectives:
- Ask big questions about what your organization does well
- Discover methods for determining success
- Identify free and inexpensive tools to help you collect, organize, and visualize your data
- Gain a stronger understanding of why donors respond to numbers and why data visualization is an important part of your storytelling efforts
Registration Link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/762973515479544845
More information can be found by checking out our website at www.howardcollege.edu/nonprofit or by contacting Tracy A Simmons at tsimmons@howardcollege.edu