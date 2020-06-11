Howard College offering 10 FREE online courses until June 30th

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Howard College has partnered with an online teaching organization to offer 10 FREE, self-paced courses for the month of June.

“There’s anything from creating web pages, to successful job searching, personal finance, individual excellence. They’re all great topics. Whether you want to learn something new or to brush up on your existing skills, I think it’s a great opportunity,” said Tracy Simmons.

The courses being offered normally range from $95-$115. Simmons said you don’t have to be a Howard College student to register, and you can register for as many courses as you’d like. Once you’ve signed up for a course, you have 3 months to complete it at your own pace.

“You can do it at your leisure, once your kids go to bed in the evening. It’s a great professional development opportunity and resume builder. Right now many people are job searching and they could take that time to brush up on some of their skills,” explained Simmons.

According to Simmons, with everything going on and so many people at home, now is a great time to register and learn something new.

“They have a multitude of courses. These ten are free, they’re critical with what’s happening right now and so many folks being out of work or looking to brush up on their skills for a promotion,” added Simmons.

The last day to register for the free courses is June 30th.

Click here for the list of courses available.