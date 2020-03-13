Howard College extends Spring Break in the interest of student’s, public’s health

*The following is a press release from Howard College.

“Since February 3, our Communicable Diseases Co-Chairs have been monitoring the COVID-19 matter. This week we have been participating in a daily call hosted by the Texas Department of State Health Services to provide the latest information to counties, school districts and higher education. We have also been monitoring what is happening across the state, country and world.



Although there are no known cases of COVID-19 in the West Texas region or on any of our campuses at this time, we know that travel has created many of the cases in other parts of the state and country. Spring break is a time that people do travel which heightens concerns about exposure and community spread.



In the best interest of our college community, to mitigate the spread as best we can in our communities and with an abundance of caution, the following decisions have been made:

Spring Break will be extended through March 22 for all students, including online. Classes will resume on Monday, March 23. Students in Health Professions programs are instructed to contact their programs for more information.

Student workers should contact their supervisors for further information.

Faculty and staff will report on March 16 to begin preparing for classes to resume on March 23.

Campuses will continue to be open to the public.

Student events planned for the week of March 16th will be postponed until further notice.



We will continue monitoring the situation and will share information as appropriate. In the meantime please follow guidelines being shared by authorities on ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”