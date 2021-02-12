How to get through declining temperatures

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Athletic trainers at Angelo State University have found themselves in unique positions during the coronavirus pandemic. They have been able to work alongside other health care professionals assisting in a variety of capacities. Whether checking temperatures or testing COVID-19 positive people, these trainers have proved their value.

“Toward the latter end of the summer, we finally really got something solid in place of how we were going to take care of our student athletes with daily wellness screenings that our athletes as well as students on campus too," Angelo State assistant athletic trainer Ryan Johnson stated. "We also do a screening process for the employees.”