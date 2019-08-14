How to avoid wedding debt

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Even though it’s wedding season across the nation… Here in West Texas, wedding season is only about to begin due to the unbearable heat, and we have some tips on how you can avoid wedding debt.

The first step is to establish a budget. On average, most weddings in West Texas will range from $15,000 dollars to $25,000 dollars. However, there are ways to cut down on those prices. Wedding loans are not common here, so the way debt is accumulated is through credit cards. Consulting with a wedding planner can help establish a cost for your entire dream wedding, and they can give you an idea of what is realistic and what is simply out of your budget.

Discounts are rarely available for location and decorations but what you can save on is your wedding dress and tuxedo, those are items that can go on sale. To cut the price down even more, change your reception location to someone’s home or ranch. Also, instead of having a band play at your wedding, you can hire a DJ. Self-printing invitation cards can also help with keeping your budget.

“The budget is just so important. It’s a great way to start off your marriage if you have a plan in mind and if you’re able to plan past the wedding day, your actually able to plan for your marriage. For my clients, I always say, give yourself one luxury item and be flexible on the rest,” stated Rita Carranco, who is a Wedding Planner and the Owner of Celebraciones Bellas.

Carranco also went on to saying that, planning far in advance can make a huge difference in price and expectation.