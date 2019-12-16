Holly Days at San Angelo State Park

SAN ANGELO, TX – Once again Christmas came early to San Angelo State Park. Their annual holiday event included a campground light tour, s’mores and much more. Park staff wanted to remind everyone that this event is free to the public every year.

“So we’re gonna have Smokey Bear here, we’re gonna have Santa Claus, we’re gonna have Sparky here from Grape Creek Volunteer Fire Department,” explained park superintendent Jim Cisneros in an interview before the event. “They’ll all be out here. We’re gonna have a hay ride, hot chocolate, games and decorating ornaments. Also, the choir from the state supported living center.”

For more information on future park events you can call 325-949-4757.