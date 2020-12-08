Holiday 2020 shipping tips and time frame

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Time is counting down to get your holiday shipping done before risking late arrivals. Issues already impacting shipping times arising from the ongoing pandemic are only being compounded by the holiday rush, as online shopping and shipping have tripled the daily volume of packages. As a result, certain guarantees are no longer offered on shipping, such as money back on delayed next-day packages.

“Deadlines this year are going to be on, obviously, you can overnight something on Wednesday, December 23 and get it there on Christmas Eve, December 24,” explained San Angelo UPS Store Owner Lorry Minor. “But we are encouraging people go ahead and come early if you got your packages ready, get on in here and let’s get them shipped early so that you’ve got that you know cushion of a day or two, to make sure there’s not going to be any weather issues or any kind of issues that were already having.”

Beyond that, some basic holiday shipping tips to know include having your items prepackaged, taped securely and ready to go. Another is to have an address inside of your box, or if you’re going to have UPS box it for you to have two address labels. Some estimates say 800,000,000 more packages will be mailed during the 2020 holiday season than were sent this time last year. For more holiday shipping tips and deadlines you can visit the USPS, UPS and FedEx online.