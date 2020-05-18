Hit and run suspect captured while taking catnap

San Angelo, Texas – 34-year-old Jonathan D. Borrego was arrested Monday after fleeing the scene of an accident on 29th and Martin Luther King Drive.

Just after 2 P.M. Monday, Borrego disregarded the red light at MLK and 29th Street and collided into a Checker Cab minivan. Borrego was driving a stolen Dodge Ram pickup truck out of Crockett County with a freshly painted passenger compartment and bumpers.

As police arrived at the scene of the accident, Borrego fled on foot and officers were unable to locate him.

At around 4 P.M. officers responded to a residence in the unit block of West 30th Street for the report of a suspicious man who appeared to be asleep underneath a vehicle. Officers were able to identify the man as Borrego and they also noticed that his clothing was covered in paint.

The driver of the cab was not injured and Borrego was arrested and charged with Evading Arrest Detention. Additional charges are pending the outcome of this ongoing investigation.