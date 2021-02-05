Historic Mason County Courthouse destroyed in overnight fire

MASON, Texas (KXAN) – The 111-year-old Mason County Courthouse caught fire Thursday night, soon became engulfed in flames, and appears to be a total loss.

Historic Mason County Courthouse destroyed by fire on Feb. 5, 2021. (Courtesy: Mason County Judge Jerry Bearden)

“We are strong enough and we will rebuild,” Mason County Judge Jerry Bearden told KXAN early Friday morning while watching the courthouse burn.

The fire started around 10 p.m. Thursday. By 1:30 a.m., Bearden said the only thing that was left was the historic courthouse’s rock structure. The building was preparing for renovations at the time of the fire. All county records and documents had been moved to a safe location in December 2020.

Multiple fire departments responded including the Mason and Llano volunteer fire departments. Firefighters will be there throughout the night and the fire marshal will be on scene Friday morning.

The Mason County Courthouse was built in 1909 with construction complete in 1910.