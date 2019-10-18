Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Dozens gathered for a celebration to wrap up Hispanic Heritage Month at the Railway Museum.

Local, Hispanic artists and vendors were at the celebration, showcasing the culture one can find in the community.

Members of the Lake View Mariachi performed, as well as the Ballet Azteca.

The event featured a Dia de Los Muertos competition with a live painting.

“We just really want to make sure that people remember the history. We really wanted to focus on Hispanic Heritage Month and the history the museum had with the Hispanic population. The neighborhood actually sprung because of Hispanics working at the depot,” said Suzanna Aguirre, Railway Museum Board Member.

Those who attended also received tours of the Railway Museum.