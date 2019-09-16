Hispanic Heritage Month begins in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Lakeview Mariachi Band led by Rosendo Ramos performed traditional music representing the Mexican culture on the steps of city hall to celebrate Hispanic heritage as Hispanic Heritage Month begins.

Dr. Flor Leos Madero, assistant professor of communications at Angelo State University, spoke to the gathered crowd about the history of Hispanic Heritage Month. The month long holiday is a celebration of the history, culture, and the vital presence of the Hispanic community now and throughout times past.

“For the Hispanic community I think it is important that we be educated so that we are able to make informed decisions about loss, policy and our leaders,” explained Dr. Madero. “But, I also think it is important to educate our communities about who we are as a people, what we can bring to our community, what we can contribute, and the rich culture that we have.”

The United States began observing this designation in 1968 under president Lyndon B. Johnson as Hispanic Heritage Week and later became Hispanic Heritage Month. In the weeks still to come we’ll have continuing coverage of Hispanic Heritage Month.