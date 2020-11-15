SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Hispanic Heritage Committee distributed free masks to the youth of San Angelo this morning.

“Covers For Kids! Youth Face Mask Distribution” was the name of this event that took place from 10am to 4pm. Hosted at the San Angelo Railway Museum as a drive-thru service, the main purpose was to provide free protection to students whose families are less fortunate in purchasing multiple face coverings. These face masks provide both germ and dust protection.

“I feel that just keeping each other safe is a big part of why we’re doing this,” Association of Mexican American Students recruitment of alumni chair Sarah Delgado said. “This will allow kids to keep going to school and meeting up with other people so they can still have that interaction while staying safe doing so.”

The Hispanic Heritage Committee hopes to alleviate some of these concerns in the San Angelo community.