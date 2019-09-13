High School Football: Week 3

This week’s Game of the Week will feature the Midland Christian Mustangs vs. the Wall Hawks. The game will take place tonight, September 13, at the Hawks Stadium. Kickoff will start at 7:30 p.m.

Expect temperatures to be in the high 80s around kickoff with a few scattered clouds. There is an isolated rain chance of 20% across the Concho Valley. Northern counties will have a better chance of these rain showers tonight. Temperatures forecasted to be in the mid-80s around halftime. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Games

Cedar Park @ Central 7 p.m.

TLCA @ Cross Plains 7 p.m.

No. 4 Mason @ Sonora 7:30 p.m.

Rocksprings @ Grape Creek 7:30 p.m.

Midland Christian @ No. 6 Wall 7:30 p.m.

Roscoe @ Miles 7:30 p.m.

Zephyr @ Water Valley 7:30 p.m.

Irion County @ Eden 7:30 p.m.

Newcastle @ No. 8 Blackwell 7:30 p.m.

Ballinger @ Colorado City 7:30 p.m.

Brady @ Llano 7:30 p.m.

Reagan County @ Ozona 7:30 p.m.

Christoval @ Van Horn 7:30 p.m.

Brackett @ Eldorado 7:30 p.m.

Iraan @ Menard 7:30 p.m.

Junction @ San Saba 7:30 p.m.

Sterling City @ Hermleigh 7:30 p.m.

Robert Lee @ Santa Anna 7:30 p.m.

Veribest @ Westbrook 7:30 p.m.

Highland @ Bronte 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Games

Paint Rock @ Abilene Christian Academy 7 p.m.