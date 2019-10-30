High School Football Week 10

A chilly Friday is in store for many of us across the Concho Valley. Bring out those coats and blankets if you are heading out to watch the game. This week’s game of the week will feature the Miles Bulldogs vs. the Christoval Cougars at Jack Pardee Memorial Stadium. Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 40s by kickoff and then falling into the low 40s by halftime. Winds will be light and variable throughout the evening.
Friday Games
Andrew @ Lake View 7 p.m.
No. 2 Wall @ Breckenridge 7:30 p.m.
Coleman @ Ballinger 7:30 p.m.
Grape Creek @ Merkel 7:30 p.m.
TLCA @ Bangs 7:30 p.m.
Johnson City @ Sonora 7:30 p.m.
Brady @ Comfort 7:30 p.m.
Ozona @ Winters 7:30 p.m.
Harper @ No. 10 Mason 7:30 p.m.
Junction @ Brackett 7:30 p.m.
Miles @ Christoval 7:30 p.m.
Eldorado @ Menard 7:30 p.m.
Irion County @ Sanderson 7:30 p.m.
Water Valley @ Westbrook 7:30 p.m.
Paint Rock @ Robert Lee 7:30 p.m.
Eden @ Veribest 7:30 p.m.
Trent @ No. 4 Blackwell 7:30 p.m.