Heritage Park celebrates one year anniversary with new statue

SAN ANGELO, TX – Heritage Park held a sculpture unveiling and a one year birthday celebration on Saturday, October 5. The Heritage Park committee chair, along with several local dignitaries revealed the long awaited bronze rancher and horse statue.

The ceremony, and a monarch butterfly release, were part of Heritage Park’s one-year celebration. The impact of ranch families on the concho valley was a key focus. “The ranch community is what created this town,” said retired Rural and Urban Design Assistance Team lead Frank Gray. “And it is the ranch community that continues to sustain this town.”

“So what we’ve done is take the vision of J. Willis Johnson of a rancher and horse in bronze,” explained Heritage Park Chairman Lee Pfluger. “Then [we] enhanced it with a water catchment system to emphasize water conservation.”

Plans are now underway for Christmas in the Park, which will feature San Angelo school students and other local musicians performing in downtown San Angelo.