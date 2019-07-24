Hemp and marijuana legal differences

A new Texas law is causing confusion between hemp and marijuana

SAN ANGELO, Texas – When House Bill 1325 became law, it was to give farmers the right to grow industrial hemp.

Marijuana and hemp are derived from the same species of plant, cannabis sativa.

Marijuana is still illegal in Texas. However, hemp is now legal in Texas with a THC concentration of below 0.3%, any percentage higher is deemed marijuana.

The equipment needed to test this can cost up to $500,000 dollars and most labs do not carry it.

Many prosecutors in other parts of Texas have resorted to dropping low level marijuana charges, however, the boundaries of this law are not as vague as it sounds.

There are three types of hemp; raw hemp, consumable hemp and non-consumable hemp.

Raw hemp requires a state license, making it – still against the law to obtain.

“Now you can go around and have hemp in your car and still get in trouble. In order to have it, you must follow all the rules and regulations of the Department of Agriculture, which require you to get a license. What you’re doing with hemp is, you’re a farmer and you’re using it to make products like rope and lotion,” said Chris Taylor who is the County Attorney of Tom Green County Texas.

Governor Greg Abbott sent out a letter to District and County Attorneys asking to continue prosecuting marijuana cases, as it has not been decriminalized.

Although, Kamila Harris just proposed a bill on Tuesday, to legalize marijuana nationwide.