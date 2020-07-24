HEB: Teachers can get 15 percent off select school supplies through September 1, 2020

*The following is a press release from HEB.

With a longstanding commitment to supporting our Texas educators, H-E-B is excited to extend savings on hundreds of supplies to help teachers prepare for educating Texas students in any location and through any platform this upcoming school year.

Now through August 27, teachers across Texas can register to receive a coupon that will give them 15 percent off select school supplies and office items. Coupons can be redeemed in store through Sept. 1.

To get the coupon, which allows them to save up to $50, teachers must register at heb.com/teachers no later than 11:59 p.m. on August 27. Once sign up is complete, teachers will receive their coupon via the email provided during registration.

As we approach this school year, we are committed to providing some financial relief by offering these savings to our devoted educators,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs. “H-E-B is a proud supporter of education throughout the year, and during this time of uncertainty, it’s even more important to invest in our teachers who dedicate their lives in service to our children, inspiring them to become the next generation of leaders in Texas.”

On top of the retailer’s already low prices, H-E-B also will roll out back-to-school savings to all customers. From now through the beginning of the school year, customers can find special deals and discounts on popular school supplies.

Through August 11, H-E-B also will run its annual Back to School donation campaign. At select stores, customers can make $1, $3, or $5 donations at the register during checkout, with funds going to local nonprofit organizations that will provide school supplies to students in need across Texas.

Each year, H-E-B gives back over $10 million to support public education in Texas and offers programs such as Excellence in Education, H-E-B Buddy League, and Read 3.

This year’s annual in-store Read 3 book drive will run from August 5 through August 18. During this time, many coupon deals will include a free children’s book. Customers can donate the books back to H-E-B, and, in turn, the company will give them to organizations that support literacy. The Read 3 program continues to provide support for at-home reading lessons and activities, which can be found on the Read 3 page on H-E-B Newsroom.