HEB Primo Picks

SAN ANGELO, Texas - With a lot of optimism and vaccine hopes, auto sales could increase as much as 10% in 2021 in the US. Over the past 10 months, us automakers suffered from the deepest sales decline in decades. Meanwhile in San Angelo, Jim Bass Ford is expecting an increase this year.

“We're certainly expecting sales to go really well in San Angelo for 2021," Jim Bass Ford general sales manager Todd Price stated. "2020 was a bit of a challenge for everyone due to the pandemic of course. Some of the things that we've learned from that is that people are getting more comfortable doing business digitally.”