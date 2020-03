SAN ANGELO, Texas - On March 4, 2020, Gabriel James Ortiz Sr., now 44, pleaded guilty to the murder of Ernesto Hernandez, 28. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison and ordered to pay $6,875.34 in restitution.

The killing happened on March 19, 2019 in the 2000 block of Walnut Street. According to police, they were dispatched to that location just before 4:30 p.m. in response to a shooting. When Police arrived they knew the description of the alleged shooter, later identified as Ortiz, and found him on Bailey Street. Ortiz was arrested without incident.