HEB and The Home Depot partner to renovate North San Angelo Boys and Girls Club

SAN ANGELO, Texas — More than 150 volunteers from across West Texas spent the day working on a project to help school children. The volunteers are employees of HEB grocery stores and The Home Depot. The project is the largest of its kind undertaken in West Texas.

“We’ve gathered volunteers from 8 HEB’s in West Texas and we have volunteers from The Home Depot here locally,” said Nick George, Unit Director at the new HEB in San Angelo.

Over 150 HEB and Home Depot employees volunteered their time to help renovate the North San Angelo Boys and Girls Club.

“The club’s been neglected over the last couple of years and it’s something that’s been much needed,” said Joel Rivera, CEO of the San Angelo Boys and Girls Club.

The renovation is HEB’s charitable trust’s (Tournament of Champions) latest project. The trust has existed for 35 years but this is the first time it undertakes a project of this magnitude in West Texas.

“Tournament of Champions Charitable Trust is a non-profit for HEB that provides assistance to organizations around Texas that support families and young kids. This is the first time we’ve done a project of this scale in San Angelo and bring out the community projects into West Texas,” explained George.

HEB and The Home Depot have worked together before. The two helped the San Angelo community when tornadoes hit the area in May.

“That’s one of our main values, giving back to the community. It’s been a great partnership with HEB on this one,” said Diego Aceves, Asst. Store Manager of The Home Depot in San Angelo.

After hours of painting and renovating, dozens of children who spend their time at the club after school will have a new club where they can learn and grow into leaders of the community.

“When they see what’s happening to the Boys and Girls Club, I think it’s gonna take them to a new level,” said Lynn Shipley, Unit Director at the original HEB in San Angelo.

“That impact is for what these kids can do with their lives in the future and how they can continue to give back to the community and know that when they show up today they feel loved. There’s a community here that supports them,” added George.